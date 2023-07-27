Qatar and Oman support Palestine with written statements to ICJ

Qatar and Oman announced on Wednesday that they have submitted written statements to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in support of the Palestinian position, Wafa news agency has reported.

According to Qatar, the ICJ must conclude that Israel's obligations under international law require it to cease its unlawful occupation immediately. It also said that Israel has to provide full compensation for the damage and suffering caused by its occupation.

Oman noted that it submitted its written statement in support of the diplomatic and legal steps taken by the State of Palestine, which is seeking an advisory opinion from the ICJ regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

