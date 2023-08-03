Turkiye appoints its first-ever female Admiral

Turkiye has appointed a woman as an Admiral for the first time in Turkish Naval Forces history, following a Supreme Military Council meeting Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Staff Colonel, Gokcen Firat Yas, will become Rear Admiral in the Turkish Naval Forces.

The decision came after the closed-door meeting that was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting serves as a platform to establish Turkiye's military agenda and usually addresses matters such as promotions, dismissals and other staffing decisions.

