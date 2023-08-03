Portuguese / English

Turkiye appoints its first-ever female Admiral

August 3, 2023 at 5:12 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
TCG Piri Reis, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) capable submarine of Turkish Naval Forces during initial sea trials at the Sea of Marmara in Turkiye on December 6, 2022. [TUR National Defence Ministry - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye has appointed a woman as an Admiral for the first time in Turkish Naval Forces history, following a Supreme Military Council meeting Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Staff Colonel, Gokcen Firat Yas, will become Rear Admiral in the Turkish Naval Forces.

The decision came after the closed-door meeting that was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting serves as a platform to establish Turkiye's military agenda and usually addresses matters such as promotions, dismissals and other staffing decisions.

