UAE president discusses regional developments with king of Jordan

UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with King Abdullah II of Jordan to review bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two nations, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting took place at Basman Palace in Amman, where the leaders discussed various aspects of UAE-Jordan cooperation and "opportunities to build on the deep, historic ties between both nations." Their talks explored ways to expand and strengthen cooperation across key strategic sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic partnerships, investment and development opportunities, and other key areas aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

His Highness and King Abdullah exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

The meeting was attended by a delegation including Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, among other dignitaries from the UAE.

