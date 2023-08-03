Iran president invites UAE counterpart to visit Tehran

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received an official invitation from his Iranian counterpart, Ibrahim Raisi, to visit Tehran.

This came during a meeting between the UAE Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, yesterday evening, and the Iranian Ambassador to the Emirates, Reza Ameri, at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

And the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that Al-Marar "received a letter of invitation addressed to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit Iran."

She added: "This came during Al-Marar's reception of Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE, at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi."

In April, Tehran appointed its first ambassador to the UAE after seven years of downgrading relations between the two countries.

The move came after the UAE moved last August to raise the level of relations with Iran, and said it would return its ambassador to Tehran.

The UAE downgraded relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Tehran in January 2016, following Iranian protesters storming the Riyadh embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a prominent Shia cleric in the kingdom.

