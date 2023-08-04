Daesh confirms death of its leader

The Daesh terrorist group announced, on Thursday, the death of its little-known leader, Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi, who, it said, was killed in clashes in north-western Syria, and named a successor, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the report, Al-Qurashi had been heading the terrorist organisation since November.

Al-Qurashi "was martyred after direct clashes" with members of Syria's Al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham when they tried to detain him in the province of Idlib, Daesh spokesperson, Abu Huthaifa Al-Ansari, said in an audio message on the Telegram messaging app.

"He fought them until he succumbed to his wounds," Al-Ansari said of Al-Qurashi.

Erdogan, in April, said Al-Qurashi had been killed in Syria in an operation carried out by Turkiye's MIT intelligence agency.

"The suspected leader of Daesh, codenamed Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi, has been neutralised in an operation carried out … by the MIT in Syria," Erdogan said at the time.

