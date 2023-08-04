Mosque in Germany gets threatening letter

A mosque in Germany received a threatening letter on Friday, an official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The letter was addressed to the Eyup Sultan Mosque in the town of Bramsche in the lower Saxony state.

"Continue like this. What we did to the Jews, we will do to you too. That day is not far away," it said.

The letter also included insults directed to Islam.

Ahmet Irmak, president of the mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), said that another mosque in the region received a threatening letter earlier this week.

Both the letters were sealed with NSU 2.0, referring to a neo-Nazi group responsible for a string of murders.

Irmak noted that a similar letter had been sent to them about a year ago through the mail.

He expressed concerns about such threats and requested the authorities to pay attention to these incidents.

He said they had filed a criminal complaint with police.

At least 35 mosques were attacked in Germany last year, with the majority of these attacks motivated by Islamophobia and right-wing extremism in the country, according to DTIB.

