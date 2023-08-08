Israel army veteran commits suicide day after his former comrade

An Israeli veteran from the Kfir Brigade committed suicide yesterday evening a day after his former comrade took his own life.

Or Donio, from the Kfir Brigade, committed suicide a day after another Israeli army veteran, Bar Klaf, set himself on fire. Both veterans suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of their military service.

Donio was awaiting recognition of the trauma he incurred while in the Israeli military. "He fought in the Kafir Brigade and participated in Operation Brother's Keeper," Donio's parents said. They went on to explain that despite waiting ten months following a request to be recognized as a disabled veteran, he had heard nothing from the Defence Ministry.

'Operation Brother's Keeper' was an 11-day Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank in 2014 in which five Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed, over 1,000 homes were raided and over 350 Palestinians were arrested.

READ: Ex-Israel soldier dies after setting himself on fire