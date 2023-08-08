Latest News
415 prominent Jewish and Palestinian academics decry Israeli apartheid
Tunisia bakeries protest ban on sale of subsidised flour
AIPAC-led US delegation raises concerns about deadly Israeli settler violence
Syria: regime 'tortured to death' returning displaced person in Aleppo
Iraq: Water reserves at 'lowest' in history says ministry
Growing Gaza's anti-cancer fruits
Netanyahu calls to 'produce and use' a 'credible' military threat against Iran
Zelenskyy peace plan fails to secure consensus in Jeddah talks
US activists call for blacklisting of Israeli settler 'Hilltop Youths'
Israel settlers protest building Palestinian homes in West Bank
Israel refuses to release Palestinian prisoner who served his sentence
Sudan: Dozens forced to flee homes in Omdurman amid violent clashes
Rights group accuses Egypt of disappearing 2 men detained in Bahrain
MP warns against law granting Israelis right to own land in Jordan
'A Van cat for every home' saves the breed from extinction
