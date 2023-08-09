Israeli forces demolish slain Palestinian's family home
In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Israeli forces blew up the home of slain Palestinian Abdel Fattah Kharousha, who was shot dead in March 2023 for his alleged involvement in an attack on Israeli settlers. The demolition left his widow and children homeless.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.