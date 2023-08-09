Portuguese / English

Israeli forces demolish slain Palestinian's family home

In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Israeli forces blew up the home of slain Palestinian Abdel Fattah Kharousha, who was shot dead in March 2023 for his alleged involvement in an attack on Israeli settlers. The demolition left his widow and children homeless.
August 9, 2023
August 9, 2023 at 1:44 pm

