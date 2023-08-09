Israel issues stop-work orders to 7 inhabited Palestinian homes in Salfit

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday issued stop-work orders against seven Palestinian-owned houses in the village of Sarta, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit.

Ibrahim Khatib, head of Sarta village council, told the WAFA news agency that Israeli forces raided the village and handed seven Palestinian homeowners notices to halt construction in their houses. Some of the homes are already inhabited, he added.

The stop-work orders were issued under the pretext that the homes were built in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under full Israeli military and administrative control and Palestinian development is prohibited with almost impossible to obtain building permits.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures on an almost daily basis as a means to achieve "demographic control" of the occupied territories.

