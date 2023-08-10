Lebanon Defence Minister survives assassination bid in capital Beirut: report

Lebanese Defence Minister, Maurice Selim, on Thursday survived an assassination attempt in the capital, Beirut, according to local media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident took place in the Jisr Al-Basha area, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car, hitting it several times.

Several media outlets reported that the Minister is "fine" and is in a safe place.

There is no official word from the government yet.

READ: UNRWA resumes operations in Ain Al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon