Lebanon Defence Minister survives assassination bid in capital Beirut: report

August 10, 2023 at 2:49 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
The police take security measure near Federal Bank of Lebanon as a Lebanese gunman takes an unspecified number of hostages at the bank in central Beirut, Lebanon on August 11, 2022 [Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese Defence Minister, Maurice Selim, on Thursday survived an assassination attempt in the capital, Beirut, according to local media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident took place in the Jisr Al-Basha area, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car, hitting it several times.

Several media outlets reported that the Minister is "fine" and is in a safe place.

There is no official word from the government yet.

