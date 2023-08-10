Report: 150 Yemenis killed, injured by lightning strikes since January

A total of 150 people have been killed or injured in Yemen from lightning strikes since the beginning of the year, Anadolu reported citing the Yemeni Red Crescent Society.

The humanitarian organisation published the figures in a brief statement in addition to educational guidelines aimed at "reducing the chance of exposure to lightning strikes".

Three people have recently been killed by lightning in the Houthi-held Saada governorate, in northern Yemen.

Lightning is common during the rainy season in Yemen which starts in mid-March.

Last Wednesday, the United Nations Population Fund announced in a report that more than 80,000 Yemenis have been affected by torrential rains since the beginning of the year.

