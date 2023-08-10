US, Iraq affirm commitment to consolidating security, military cooperation

The US and Iraq have reiterated their commitment to strengthening dialogue,security and military cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports.

The move came in a statement, released on Wednesday, at the conclusion of a two-day US-Iraq security cooperation dialogue in Washington between US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, and Iraqi Defence Minister, Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi.

"The joint security cooperation dialogue reflects our maturing strategic partnership building on the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in July 2021 when the US forces with a combat role, ended their mission," said Austin.

Ties will continue to grow after the Daesh terrorist group is defeated, he said.

For its part, the official Iraqi News Agency said on Wednesday that "Iraq is committed to protecting American personnel and advisors, the international coalition, convoys and diplomatic facilities."

The statement added that the delegations participating in the dialogue expressed their intention to "hold subsequent joint security cooperation dialogues and related meetings to discuss the evolving threat from Daesh."

Both delegations also concurred on the need to "develop Iraq's security and defence capabilities" in a manner that ensures the advancement of the common interests of our two countries in the security and sovereignty of Iraq, as well as the stability of the region.

On Monday, Al-Abassi and his accompanying delegation began a visit to the US.

On 26 July, 2021, Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement on the withdrawal of US combat forces from Iraq by the end of the same year. A limited number of them remained to provide advice and training for Iraqi forces.

