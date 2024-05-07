US rapper releases pro-Palestine ‘Hind’s Hall’ in solidarity with worldwide student protests

US rapper Macklemore has released a powerful new protest track in solidarity with Palestine, titled “Hind’s Hall”. This surprise release from the American musician — real name Benjamin Haggerty — has been influenced and prompted by global student protests, particularly at Columbia University. It was there that Hamilton Hall on campus was occupied last week and renamed “Hind’s Hall” in honour of six-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza while calling for help from a car filled with her dead relatives.

Macklemore samples “Ana La Habibi” by Fairuz, the Lebanese singer known for her vocal support of Palestine. In “Hind’s Hall” he addresses a range of topics including global student protests against Israel, American politics, police brutality, social media censorship and white supremacy:

“The people, they won’t leave / What is threatening about divesting and wanting peace? / The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting / It goes against what our country is funding / Block the barricade until Palestine is free.” The song was released yesterday on the rapper’s social media accounts.

The musician also criticises US President Joe Biden’s backing of Israel, singing: “The blood is on your hands, Biden we can see it all / I’m not gonna vote for you in the fall.”

The song was praised by fellow musician Tom Morello, who hailed it as, “The most Rage Against the Machine song since Rage Against the Machine.”

Moreover, in response to the release, one fan tweeted, “This is our anthem now,” while another said that it was “by far the best response” they had seen from “any celebrity and sadly even better than most news coverage.”

While the song has not yet been made available on streaming platforms, a clip shared on Instagram garnered over 10 million views within 13 hours of it being posted. Macklemore has consistently voiced his support for Gaza, having worn the Palestinian keffiyeh during numerous live concerts and participating in a pro-Palestine protest in Washington last December.

All the proceeds from “Hind’s Hall” will be donated to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) once the song is available on streaming platforms, the artist pointed out.

