PRCS worker attempts to comfort Hind in what would be her final phone call In a recorded phone call, a Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) staff member holds back tears as she tries to comfort a terrified six-year-old Hind Rajab by reading some Quran to her. The PRCS said Hind pleaded with their rescue teams for over three hours to save her as she was scared and alone in a car, surrounded by her dead relatives who were killed in targeted Israeli air strikes. Hind was found dead on 10 February, along with the two PRCS paramedics who were sent to rescue her, 12 days after losing contact with the PRCS.