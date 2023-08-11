School uniform production underway in Gaza

Preparing for the upcoming school year, sewing factories in Gaza start producing school uniforms, on 11 August 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Preparing for the upcoming school year, sewing factories in Gaza start producing school uniforms, on 11 August 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Preparing for the upcoming school year, sewing factories in Gaza start producing school uniforms, on 11 August 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Preparing for the upcoming school year, sewing factories in Gaza start producing school uniforms, on 11 August 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Preparing for the upcoming school year, sewing factories in Gaza start producing school uniforms, on 11 August 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Sewing factories in Gaza have begun making school uniforms in preparation for the school year, which is due to begin at the end of the month.

Baraa Jabr, the owner of the Jabr Textile Factory, told MEMO: "The school season is the only guaranteed season for merchants and workers in light of the bad economic situation we live in, because everyone is forced to wear school uniform, which at the same time is not considered expensive and is as affordable as possible for citizens."

He pointed out that parents are keen to buy new uniforms for their children, noting that many care little for quality as they are looking for low prices.

The textiles industry in Gaza comes to life before the start of the academic year and in the lead up to both Eid festivals.

However, rising unemployment and poverty rates in the enclave have meant more and more families are unable to afford new clothes and uniforms for their kids, forcing many into debt in order to provide the basics.

