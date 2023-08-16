Israel destroys 'weapons lab' in West Bank, locals say it was a meeting room 

Israel today claimed that occupation forces targeted and destroyed a weapons laboratory and explosives warehouse belonging to the Palestinian Fatah movement.

The site, in the Palestinian refugee camp of Balata in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, was destroyed by Israel’s army and Border Police using explosives last night.

The Palestinians who investigated the blast site claimed that the location was only used as a centre by Fatah.

