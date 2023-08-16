Palestine Detainees Commission reveals torture details for youngest prisoner in Israel prison

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs released a report, on Tuesday, offering details of the severe torture that 14-year-old prisoner, Adam Abboud Ghaith, was subjected to during his arrest and interrogation.

After visiting Ghaith in Damon prison, the Commission’s lawyer, Heba Eghbariya, said on 24 May, 2023, that a group of Israel’s Yasam police and intelligence officers stormed the prisoner’s house in Jerusalem, entered his room while he was sleeping, woke him up and asked him to accompany them to the police facility for half an hour. They arrested him immediately, after they handcuffed him behind his back and transferred him to the interrogation room.

The report quotes Adam as saying, “They forced me to kneel after they blindfolded me and tied my hands and feet. After an hour of kneeling on my knees, I could not bear the pain as I had had a car accident a month before my arrest, which resulted in the fracturing of the joint of my left foot in which I have a platinum implant.”

“When the pain intensified, I called one of the people and asked him that I stand up due to the pain in my feet, but he grabbed me by the neck and took me to another room. He started hitting my head against the plaster wall in several strong and painful blows. As a result, the wall broke because of the severity of the blows.

“Then he grabbed me and lifted me up and hit my body against the ground and he started stomping on my body with his foot, especially the spot that has the platinum [implant], causing me atrocious pain.

“Then he took me to the interrogation room, and interrogated me for about four hours, during which I did not confess to anything. After that, three other people entered and beat me severely, and threatened to shock me with electric taser if I didn’t confess to what they wanted.”

READ: Israel refuses to release Palestinian prisoner who served his sentence