Sudan reopens airspace for civil aviation in east

August 16, 2023 at 9:34 am

Smoke billows in the distance north of the Khartoum Bahri district on July 17, 2023, as fighting continues in war-torn Sudan [AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority has reopened airspace in the eastern part of the country for air traffic.

The authority stated in a statement released late yesterday that it reopened “Sudanese airspace to air traffic on the eastern routes of the country, starting today, Tuesday.”

An alternative air navigation centre was established in the city of Port Sudan in the east of the country.

Sudan’s airspace was first closed in mid-April due to clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that ravaged the country.

