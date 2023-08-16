Middle East Monitor
Sudan's Burhan: RSF have committed 'every possible crime'

In a rare video appearance. head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, blasted the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group led by Hemedti, accusing them of committing 'war crimes'. In April 2023, fighting broke out between the RSF and Sudan's military over moves by the army leadership to disband the RSF and bring it under the army's command. Millions have been displaced as a result of the fighting which shows no signs of abating

August 16, 2023 at 4:27 pm

