Tunisia: Health of jailed Ennahda leader deteriorating rapidly

The family of a former politician from the Tunisian Ennahda movement, Abdel Hamid Jelassi, has warned of the rapid deterioration of his health in prison, noting that he has been transferred to hospital several times in recent weeks.

Former MP and Jelassi’s wife, Monia Brahim, told Arabi21 news site that she had noticed a new deterioration in his health during her recent visit to see him in Mornaguia Prison and that he had informed her that he had faced severe health crises recently.

Monia said Jelassi suffered from severe kidney problems, which greatly affected his health, warning that this is exacerbated by the fact that he is a cancer patient.

Jelassi was arrested in February along with a number of Ennahda leaders and opponents of President Kais Saied’s rule and charged with conspiracy against state security.

The prisoners’ defence committee has said that their cases are “empty” and “politically motivated”. The defence committee has repeatedly submitted requests for their release, but all requests have been rejected.

