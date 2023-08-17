Libya denies reports of leasing Al-Khums port to foreign country

The Libyan government denied reports, Thursday, that it is leasing a port to a foreign country for military purposes, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The rumours that the Libyan State has renounced the Al-Khums port or that the port will be used as a military base by a foreign country are unfounded,” Libyan National Unity Government spokesperson, Mohammed Hammude, told reporters.

Hammude asked citizens not to believe the false news but to follow reliable official sources.

He said the claims cause “public turmoil and instability”, and media reports in question do not express the truth.

Media reports in Libya claimed that the port, located 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of the national capital of Tripoli, would be handed to Turkiye to be used as a military base.

