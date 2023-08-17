Turkiye becomes fastest-growing holiday destination over the last five years

Turkiye is the fastest-growing holiday destination over the last five years, with flying programmes increasing by 200 per cent since 2018, the Independent reports.

According to the report, this growth has been driven by demand, resulting in an upsurge in flying frequency, longer seasons and the launch of holidays to a new Turkish destination, Izmir, in 2019 reported by the tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Affordable prices, year-round sunshine and natural beauty also make Turkiye – which, last year, made the move to change its international recognised official name in English to Turkiye – a popular choice for couples and families.

The report says history and culture are also a major factor in the country’s popularity as a holiday destination, with its famous ancient sites and landmarks drawing in the crowds.

The findings come after the tour operator commissioned research of 2,000 adults to reveal the best things about holidaying in Turkiye – with the country’s cuisine one of the top selling points.

