Iraq and Syria sign Memorandum for security cooperation

Iraq and Syria inked a Memorandum of Understanding for security cooperation in various areas, including combating terrorism, SANA reports.

According to the report, Interior Minister, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Al-Rahmoun, signed with his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, in Baghdad, Sunday, a Memorandum of joint security cooperation that includes five axes.

Al-Rahmoun stressed that “security cooperation with Iraq previously in the field of Drug Control has resulted in the dismantling of some networks and the seizure of quantities of narcotic substances”.

Minister Rahmoun said “the two brotherly countries suffer from the phenomenon of cross-border terrorism, international border control, armed terrorist organisations and other criminal phenomena such as trafficking in drug and people, money laundering and others.

The report says the signed agreement is to promote bilateral cooperation in these fields, with the aim of eliminating these phenomena, in addition to enhancing cybersecurity and exchanging experiences and training between the two ministries.

READ: Bahrain to open luxury eco-tourism resort on UNESCO-recognised islands