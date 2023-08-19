Palestine prisoners in Israeli jails suspend hunger strike

The Palestinian Prisoners Movement on Friday announced the suspension of a collective hunger strike of 1,000 prisoners inside Israeli prisons after obtaining their rights, Arab48 reported.

In a statement, the High National Emergency Committee of the Palestinian Prisoners Movement revealed the prisoners started an open-ended hunger strike on Thursday to protest punitive measures imposed by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Palestinian Prisoners Movement indicated that prisoners suspended their hunger strike after their demands had been accepted.

The punitive measures imposed on prisoners included the arbitrary and obligatory movement of prisoners from one prison to another, depriving them of adequate bathroom usage, the repeated raids by the Israeli occupation forces to their cells, denying family visits and other abuses.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir posted a picture for him alongside Israeli officers from the Israel Prison Service (IPS) at Ofer Prison, commenting: “Today, I carried out a tour around Ofer Prison where prisoners from Hamas, Fatah, the Popular Front and Islamic Jihad are being jailed.”

Ben-Gvir added: “I listened closely to the IPS and guards to find out if my policy is being implemented on the ground and to see the ‘summer camp’ where the terrorists spend their time.”

