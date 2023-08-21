After Israel demolished their school, Palestinian students study in the open air 

Palestinian elementary school students yesterday started the first day of the new academic school year in the open air as their school was demolished by Israeli occupation forces in May.

Located in the occupied Palestinian village of Jibb Al-Deeb in the outskirts of West Bank city of Bethlehem, the school is now open to its 45 students on the site of its former building, and began its school year with the Palestinian national anthem.

It is one of 17 Tahadi schools, many of which have been demolished or are under threat of demolition.

All 17 schools were built by the Palestinian Authority (PA) – many with funding from the European Union.

School Headmistress, Shireen Abu Taha, told Safa news agency that “the situation for the students and teaching staff is very difficult, and the education process cannot continue under such conditions.”

Abu Taha said the school has not been rebuilt.

She said that its students might be moved to Hitteen School, which is two kilometres away from the village, noting there is no mode of transport for the students in the area.The Hitteen School is already overcrowded, she added.

In May, Israeli occupation forces demolished the school, citing safety issues, drawing sharp criticism from the European Union which had funded its construction. The EU said it was “appalled” after Israeli forces arrived at dawn at the school, which serves 45 students and consisted of five classrooms.

The school was demolished for the first time in 2017. In January this year, a group of United Nations experts had called for action to stop Israel’s “systematic and deliberate” demolition of Palestinian structures.