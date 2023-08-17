Middle East Monitor
UK criticises Israel over demolition of Palestine school in West Bank

August 17, 2023 at 9:12 pm

Jub Al-Dib School, east of Bethlehem this school serves 40 students from grades (1-4), & was demolished once before in 2017 [@PalestineMoE/Twitter]

The UK, on Thursday, criticised Israel for demolishing a school in the Occupied West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to ensure Palestinian children’s right to education, Anadolu Agency reports.

“All children have a right to education. The UK calls on the government of Israel to uphold this right for Palestinian children,” the British Consulate in Jerusalem said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement early on Thursday, the Palestinian Education Ministry said Israeli authorities demolished the Ein Samia School, located east of Ramallah, attended by students from the local Bedouin community.

The act was carried out under the pretext of lacking a license, added the Ministry.

Meanwhile, UNESCO Palestine said the school was demolished just a few days before the start of the new school year.

“In the last 12 months, 3 schools were demolished affecting 78 students. Some 58 schools remain under the threat of demolition,” it noted on X.​​​​​​​

