France appoints first female ambassador to Turkiye

Isabelle Dumont was appointed on Monday as France’s first female ambassador to Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fluent in Turkish, she served at the French Embassy in Ankara from 2011 to 2013.

She also served as ambassador to Ukraine and the Greek Cypriot administration in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Following these assignments, she became an advisor for European and Turkish relations at the Elysee Palace in 2020.

Dumont was also the advisor responsible for European and Turkish relations to French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Her new role is expected to have a positive impact on Turkiye-France relations.

She is expected to be in Turkiye this week and will assume her duties after presenting her letter of credentials to Turkiye’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ: Turkiye summons Denmark, Netherlands envoys over continued Quran desecration