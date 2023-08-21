Israel does not rule out civilian Saudi nuclear programme

Israel does not rule out a civilian Saudi Arabian nuclear programme as part of a normalisation deal between the two countries, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told PBS NewsHour on Friday that Saudi Arabia, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, “could go to China or France tomorrow and they could ask them to set a civil nuclear programme and to allow for domestic enrichment.”

He added: “The question I ask myself is, if the US is involved in this, what will that mean 10 or 20 years down the road?”

In response, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stressed on Sunday that Israel’s policy is to remain opposed to nuclear programmes in the Middle East, said the Jerusalem Post. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought four historic peace agreements that only strengthened Israel’s security and standing and that is what he will continue doing.”

The US has been in negotiations for Saudi Arabia to normalise relations with Israel, in addition to more favourable conditions for oil sales for the US. In return, Riyadh has asked for a civilian nuclear programme, a defence pact with Washington and Israeli concessions toward Palestinian statehood.