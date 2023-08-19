Saudi lawyer attacks Palestine on Israel TV sparking backlash

Saudi lawyer Badr Al-Saadoun has attacked the Palestinian cause on Israeli TV, claiming that 70 to 80 per cent of Saudi youths do not consider Palestine their primary concern and that the normalisation of ties with Israel will happen soon.

Al-Saaddoun posted a video clip on Twitter on Friday, appearing in an interview with Israeli journalist Roei Katz on Israeli TV channel Kan.

“Between 70 to 80 per cent of Saudis are youths,” he explained, addressing Katz. “Palestine is not their first cause, but Saudi Arabia is.”

He added: “We speak about constriction, not destruction or killing humans. Unfortunately, the Palestinians stained their reputation, but the educated generations are waiting for the strategic decision – peace.”

Addressing the Israelis, he expressed: “My message to the Israeli brothers is that we have a culture and behaviour different to that of the Palestinians who are hostile, disloyal and terrorists.”

The Saudi lawyer indicated that there had been “exaggeration” about the Palestinian cause. “Our real cause is only Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the Palestinian cause has been used as a pretext for the Persians, Turks and every extremist.”

He said that the Palestinian cause is the “small gate” for Saudi Arabia to go through towards normalisation with Israel, pointing out that there would be no issue if Saudi Arabia had bought the Iron Dome defence system.

Saudi and Arab activists tweeted in anger against Al-Saaddoun, criticising that his assertions about the Saudis were completely wrong, expressing their opposition to the normalisation of ties regardless of the official stance of their leaders.

