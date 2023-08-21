Middle East Monitor
Oman, UAE condemn burning of churches in Pakistan

August 21, 2023 at 4:13 pm

Rioters in Pakistan set fire to 24 homes and 12 churches in a predominantly Christian neighbourhood following rumours involving the defacement of the Quran [@BishopAzadM/Twitter]

Oman today denounced rioters in Pakistan who set fire to 24 homes and 12 churches in a predominantly Christian neighbourhood following rumours involving the defacement of the Quran. Bahrain and the UAE have also slammed the attacks saying they were a violation of international laws and undermine the stability of Pakistan.

Police announced that more than 100 people were arrested and a further 600 processed by officials in relation to the case on Thursday. The attacks had taken place a day earlier.

Commenting on a situation, Bishop Azad Marshall, a member of the Pakistani clergy, wrote  on X (formerly Twitter): “We […] are deeply pained and distressed by the Jaranwala incident…”.

The two Christian men who allegedly defaced the Quran were also arrested.

In Pakistan, allegations and arrests pertaining to blasphemy are frequently the cause for riots such as these. Blasphemy laws are used on people of minority religions more than 50 per cent of the time despite them only making up less than four  per cent of the population. This has drawn criticism from human rights groups including Amnesty International and Oxford Human Rights Hub.

