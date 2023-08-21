Top Malaysia diplomat in Iran to explore new areas of cooperation

Malaysian Foreign Minister, Zambry Abdul Kadir, is on a four-day maiden visit to Iran to explore new areas of cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Kadir held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The visit “reflects Malaysia’s commitment” towards enhancing bilateral relations with all countries, including Iran, said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Kadir and his Iranian counterpart will discuss regional and international issues concerning the two Muslim-majority nations and “find ways to explore new areas of cooperation”.

The visiting Foreign Minister is also expected to meet other Iranian leaders and businessmen.

READ: Malaysia calls on international community to stop Israel violence in West Bank