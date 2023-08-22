Israel injures Palestinians marking 54 years since arson attack on Al-Aqsa

In the Gaza Strip, 15 Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli occupation’s bullets as demonstrations were held along the fence separating the occupation state from the besieged enclave. Israeli forces fired tear gas and live bullets at the unarmed protesters.

The injured were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Local photojournalist, Muhammad Qandil, was rushed to hospital after being hit in the pelvis by a gas canister.

