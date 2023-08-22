Turkiye-Syria border closed to aid deliveries for 40 days

The Syria Response Coordinators Team said the cross-border aid mechanism used to allow vital aid to northern Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkiye has now been inactive for 40 days.

It added that the Bab Al-Salama crossing is witnessing little movement of humanitarian aid despite the exception in effect until mid-October, while the Al-Rai border crossing has been completely closed, although it was included in the previous exception.

The team said it has monitored a complete cessation of the food security programme for displaced persons forcing thousands of families to reduce their daily intake of food to just one meal per day.

The amount of water in the displaced persons camps has also significantly decreased at a time when high temperatures have hit the region, leading to a rise in the number of people with skin diseases.

READ: MSF urges UN to ensure safe, sustainable delivery of aid to Syria