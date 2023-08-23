CENTCOM Commander visits camps of displaced people in Syria

US Central Forces Commander, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, has visited the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps of displaced people in Syria, where the YPG/PKK terrorist group holds the families of Daesh terrorists, Anadolu Agency reports.

CENTCOM said, in a written statement on Wednesday, that the visit took place on 21 August.

The visit involved “interactions with camp administrators as well as camp residents themselves to observe, first-hand, the current humanitarian conditions, continued improvements in camp security and repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts to return residents to their countries of origins,” the statement said.

The CENTCOM Commander emphasized cooperation with the SDF, a self-rebranded YPG/PKK.

Kurilla also met with the ringleaders of the terrorist organisation, YPG/PKK.

Located in the Al-Hasakah province in north-eastern Syria, Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps for displaced people accommodates families of Daesh members who fled the eastern Deir ez-Zor province due to clashes.

The UN and non-governmental organisations have voiced concerns over the humanitarian conditions in the two camps.

