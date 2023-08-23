Middle East Monitor
Israel arrests 20 Palestinians

August 23, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Israeli army search car after close all entrances and exits to Al Khalil in Hebron, West Bank on August 22, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]

On Wednesday, the Israeli army arrested 20 Palestinians, including a woman, in various areas of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Anadolu news agency, that “the Occupation forces arrested 20 citizens, including former prisoners.”

The NGO reported that “the arrests were spread across in the governorates of Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem (north), Ramallah (centre) and Hebron (south).”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli authorities regarding the Palestinian Prisoners Club’s statement.

Israeli arrests are usually carried out by raiding Palestinian homes at night. The detainees are transferred to temporary detention centres in settlements before being transferred to the main interrogation centres or prisons. Some of them are released after hours, or days, of investigation.

WATCH: CCTV shows undercover Israeli forces kidnapping Palestinian youth in Jenin

