Suez Canal Authority deals with malfunctions of 2 tankers

August 23, 2023 at 2:09 pm

This picture taken on March 28, 2021 shows tanker and freight ships near the entrance of the Suez Canal, by Egypt’s Red Sea port city of Suez [AHMED HASAN/AFP via Getty Images]

The Suez Canal Authority said, on Wednesday, that the technical crews of the Canal are dealing with “malfunctions” of two tankers during their crossing of the waterway, Anadolu Agency reports.

Head of the Authority, Osama Rabie, said in a statement that marine rescue tugboats succeeded in dealing with the navigation emergencies and technical malfunctions that the two tankers faced while crossing the Canal early Wednesday.

The official expected that navigation in both directions will be resumed within hours.

He noted that a “slight friction” occurred between the liquefied natural gas tanker, “BW Lesmes” and oil tanker, “Burri”.

The friction, according to Rabie, took place after the “BW Lesmes” tanker suddenly stopped due to a technical failure.

There was no significant damage or pollution in the vicinity of the two tankers, he added.

