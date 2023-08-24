Israel occupation army intends to demolish homes of attack suspects

The Israel occupation army said on Wednesday that it intends to demolish the family homes of the Palestinians suspected of carrying out two resistance attacks in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Such demolitions are regarded as collective punishment, which is a war crime under international law.

Hassan Qatnani carried out a resistance operation at the Hamra junction near Jericho. This resulted in three settlers being killed.

Four illegal settlers were killed in a shooting attack in the Eli settlement near Ramallah on 20 June. Other settlers were injured in the attack, which was apparently carried out in response to an Israeli military raid in Jenin in which seven Palestinians were killed, said the BBC.

All of Israel’s settlements and the Jewish settlers who live in them are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, plans have been submitted by a settler leader to increase the number of illegal settlers in the northern occupied West Bank to one million by 2050. There are currently 170,000 settlers in the area in question. Existing settlements will be expanded under the plan, and new cities will be built.