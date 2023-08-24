Middle East Monitor
Israel to increase natural gas exports to Egypt

August 24, 2023 at 3:23 pm

Flames shoot into the sky from a gas pipeline on 27 April 2011 [AFP via Getty Images]

Israel will increase its natural gas exports to Egypt through increased production from its offshore Tamar field, Energy Minister Israel Katz said yesterday.

“This step will increase the state’s revenue and strengthen political relations between Israel and Egypt,” Katz added in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The Tamar field is a natural gas field in the Mediterranean. Discovered in 2009, it is located 50 miles west of Haifa at a depth of 1,700 metres below sea level.

Israeli media outlets have previously reported that Egypt is making a “huge fortune” exporting Israeli natural gas to Europe.

