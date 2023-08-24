Sudan cancels diplomatic passports of militia leaders

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry has cancelled the diplomatic passports of a number of the senior leaders of the Rapid Support Forces militia along with former diplomats, news agencies reported on Wednesday. Those having their passports cancelled included RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, his wife and brother, and his chief of staff.

According to the reports, the ministry decision included the cancellation of the diplomatic passports of a number of leaders of the Freedom and Change forces, most notably Maryam Al-Sadiq, Khaled Omar Youssef and Mohammed Al-Faki Suleiman. Anadolu noted that the diplomatic passports of former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and some of his aides were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, Anadolu pointed out that conflicting reports have been received about control of the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s armoured corps south of Khartoum. The corps HQ has witnessed violent clashes for three days.

The army said that the armoured corps undermined “a failed attack attempt by the RSF militia, which fled after suffering heavy losses.” Sudan’s armed forces, it was confirmed, “are currently in full control of the armoured corps headquarters and are fully prepared to repel any new attacks.”