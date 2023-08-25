Israel spy body: Hezbollah recruitment cell arrested

Israeli spy agency, Shin Bet, yesterday claimed it had arrested four Palestinian citizens of Israel who had been recruited to work for the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Channel 12 reported.

Shin Bet identified the detainees as: Muhammad Issa, Nour Asam, Jalal Harsa and Ahmed Issa from the cities of Lod and Kafr Qasim, adding that they were arrested in July, during a night raid.

The detainees had Iranian-made explosive devices, and many other weapons suspected of being used for combat purposes, it added.