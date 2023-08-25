Middle East Monitor
Israel spy body: Hezbollah recruitment cell arrested

August 25, 2023 at 10:39 am

Supporters watch as members of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah perform a reenactment of an attack on an Israeli tank to mark the 11th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel, in the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon on August 13, 2017 [MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli spy agency, Shin Bet, yesterday claimed it had arrested four Palestinian citizens of Israel who had been recruited to work for the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Channel 12 reported.

Shin Bet identified the detainees as: Muhammad Issa, Nour Asam, Jalal Harsa and Ahmed Issa from the cities of Lod and Kafr Qasim, adding that they were arrested in July, during a night raid.

The detainees had Iranian-made explosive devices, and many other weapons suspected of being used for combat purposes, it added.

