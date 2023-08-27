Egypt to host cross-nation Bright Star 2023 exercise next week

Egypt said it will host the Bright Star 2023, a joint military exercise that involves 8,000 troops from 34 countries, on August 31, Anadolu reports.

The exercise “is the largest joint training in the Middle East,” military spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement.

He said the exercise, which runs until September 14, aims to enhance military cooperation and combat common threats and risks.

The spokesman posted a video on his Facebook account of the arrival of troops taking part in the military exercise.

Held every two years, the Bright Star exercise is considered one of the biggest multi-national military trainings in the world.

The last edition of the exercise was held in 2021 with the participation of troops from 21 countries.

