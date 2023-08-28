Israeli airstrike targets Aleppo airport in Syria: Reports

Israel launched an airstrike against Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, putting it out of service, according to Syrian state media, reports Anadolu agency.

SANA news agency, citing a military source, said Israeli warplanes fired missiles from over the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal Syrian city of Latakia, and targeted Aleppo International Airport.

The attack caused heavy damage to the airport’s runway and forced it out of service, the source said.

No reports were yet available of casualties.

The Syrian Transport Ministry said scheduled flights have been diverted from Aleppo Airport to Damascus and Lattakia airports following the Israeli strike.

There was no Israeli comment on the report.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

