Palestine groups warn Israel against targeting resistance leaders

Following the Israeli threats to assassinate senior Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri, Palestinian resistance groups warned Israel on Sunday against targeting resistance leaders.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the Israeli threat to assassinate its leaders as: “Empty threats that will not intimidate the resistance.”

At the same time, Hamas warned in a statement that any Israeli attack on the leaders of the resistance in the Gaza Strip would face a “strong” reaction.

The Hamas statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to assassinate the Deputy Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Al-Arouri and other resistance leaders in response to the growing resistance attacks in the occupied West Bank.

“Saleh and all of his brothers and our steadfast Palestinian people will continue with determination and certainty in their resistance against the occupation until the restoration of all the legitimate rights of our people, on top of which is freedom of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the statement conveyed.

The statement added: “The Zionist enemy, who is confused by the blows of the resistance, must be aware that any harm caused to any resistance leader will be met with a strong reaction.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine warned that targeting resistance leaders “is a red line,” pointing out that the Israeli threats “were taken seriously.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) declared: “More resistance will deter this brutal occupier, and real unity will prevent it from harming the Palestinians. Any attack on the Palestinian resistance leaders is an attack on all Palestinian people. In case of any attack, retaliation will be heavy.”

For his part, the spokesperson of the Popular Resistance Committees, Mohammad Al-Braim, warned: “The Israeli enemy will pay the price for any crime committed against the resistance leaders.”