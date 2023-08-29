Middle East Monitor
Bulldozers demolish homes of Palestinian citizens of Israel

August 29, 2023 at 8:34 am

Israeli occupation’s bulldozers seen demolishing several mobile rooms belonging to Palestinians in Al-Jawareesh neighbourhood in the Israeli city of Ramla on Aug 28, 2023 [Screenshot/Social media]

The Israeli occupation’s bulldozers yesterday demolished several mobile rooms belonging to Palestinians in Al-Jawareesh neighbourhood in the Israeli city of Ramla.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli police force arrived in the area, imposed a cordon and prevented residents from approaching while the police force carried out the demolition.

The occupation authorities have been demolishing homes and facilities in Arab towns in Israel to displace Palestinians and confiscate their lands.

