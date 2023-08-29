Bulldozers demolish homes of Palestinian citizens of Israel

The Israeli occupation’s bulldozers yesterday demolished several mobile rooms belonging to Palestinians in Al-Jawareesh neighbourhood in the Israeli city of Ramla.

Watch: Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished mobile rooms in the Jawarish neighborhood in Ramla city in the 1948-occupied territories. pic.twitter.com/woVuSEx2m3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 28, 2023

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli police force arrived in the area, imposed a cordon and prevented residents from approaching while the police force carried out the demolition.

The occupation authorities have been demolishing homes and facilities in Arab towns in Israel to displace Palestinians and confiscate their lands.

READ: Israel occupation army intends to demolish homes of attack suspects