Japan Red Cross donates 30 off-road vehicles for Turkiye earthquake relief

The Japanese Red Cross donated, on Tuesday, 30 off-road vehicles to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), Anadolu Agency reports.

The delivery of the vehicles was carried out in the capital, Ankara, according to a statement from Kizilay.

The vehicles will be used to deliver aid to hard-to-reach areas.

Nobuaki Sato, Deputy Director-General of the Japanese Red Cross, said that Kizilay and the Japanese Red Cross have always been in solidarity.

He added that Japan will continue to support those affected by the earthquake disaster in Turkiye.

Various institutions and organisations, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and national associations, provided in-kind and cash assistance to the Turkish Red Crescent following the earthquakes on 6 February.

