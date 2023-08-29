Palestinian minister of education resigns

Palestinian media sources reported that the Minister of Education, Dr Marwan Awartani, handed in his resignation during the weekly cabinet session held in Ramallah yesterday afternoon.

According to the sources, Awartani resigned “in anticipation” of the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, which the sources said would “be clear” in the next 24 hours.

Other sources said Awartani’s resignation comes after a series of strikes in Palestinian schools, which have seen teachers demand improved conditions and salaries, which have devalued given rising inflation. The strikes are also in protest against the growing issues facing the ministry, including the textbook crises.

Other informed sources said Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh has not accepted Awartani’s resignation and he may refuse it.

