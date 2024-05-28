Vessel hit by missiles off Yemen coast, say shipping sources

A Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier off the Yemeni coast took on water after being targeted with three missiles, maritime security and shipping sources said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The ship issued a distress call, saying it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water about 54 nautical miles south-west of Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah, British security firm, Ambrey, said.

Greek shipping sources said the vessel, which bears the name “Laax”, was sailing to a port nearby to assess the extent of the damage. It was headed to the United Arab Emirates.

Its Greece-based operator, Grehel Ship management did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said separately, on Tuesday, that it had received a report of an incident 31 nautical miles south-west of Hudaydah.

The ship was hit by missiles and sustained damage, reporting an impact in the water in close proximity to the vessel, UKMTO said, adding that the crew were reported safe and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea region since November, later expanding to the Indian Ocean, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians.

