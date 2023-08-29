Spain: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. out with leg injury

Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jr. is set to miss four to six weeks after sustaining a leg injury in the match on Friday against Celta Vigo.

“Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle,” the Spanish club announced on Monday morning. “His progress will be monitored.”

According to Marca newspaper, the star player will not join Brazil during the next international break. He is also expected to miss the matches against Getafe, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Sports media reports have confirmed that Real Madrid will not bring in any new arrivals after signing five new players: Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler. The club’s total spend has been over €100 million in this transfer window.

The Madrid giants defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Balaidos Stadium, and remain top of La Liga with 9 points after a perfect start to the season.

