PA hails int’l reports calling for holding Israel accountable for its crimes

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday hailed international reports calling for holding Israel accountable for its crimes against Palestinians.

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, the PA stated that all international and UN reports prove that Israel and its “militant settlers” carry out “daily crimes against the Palestinians as a result of absent accountability.”

The PA cited the latest Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, which stated that “2022, was the deadliest year for Palestinian children in the West Bank in 15 years, and 2023 is on track to meet or exceed 2022 levels.”

READ: UN: Israel has killed 172 Palestinians in 2023

It also said, “Israeli forces had killed at least 34 Palestinian children in the West Bank as of August 22,” noting that it investigated four fatal shootings of Palestinian children by Israeli forces between November 2022 and March 2023 and found they were killed illegally.

The PA also cited the UN OCHA report, which stated that Israeli occupation forces have killed 172 Palestinians since the start of 2023.

The PA warned of dealing with the Palestinian fatalities as numbers, and called for the UN and other world powers not to ignore Israeli crimes against Palestinians as something normal because they recur.

READ: Libya’s foreign minister is the latest victim of Israeli leaks